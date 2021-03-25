Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph at Table Read; Dana Carvey's Biden

With SNL alum and one of the funniest people walking the planet Maya Rudolph taking on hosting duties this weekend when NBC's Saturday Night Live returns from break (with Jack Harlow joining as the musical guest), we've reached the middle of the week- so you know what that means? Yup, since we've already seen the intro video then it must be time for the look-in at this week's table read. But unlike most of these previews, seeing Rudolph back at the Studio 8H stomping grounds in a hosting capacity gets the engines on our brain's Mr. Peabody "Wayback" machine raging. Looking ahead to next month, April 3 sees Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) hosting with St. Vincent as musical guest. The following week, Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) takes the hosting handoff on April 10, with Kid Cudi performing.

But that's next month- here's that look at Rudolph we were talking about- with NBC's Saturday Night Live returning this weekend :

Oh, and one more thing. Here's a clip of Dana Carvey doing his Joe Biden for Stephen Colbert (starting at the 6:35 mark)- is it just wishful thinking to hope that Carvey shows up Saturday night to take on Biden moving forward? It's a helluva take on the POTUS and definitely worth a fully made-up sketch run:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.