Saturday Night Live Offers Look at Regina King During SNL Table Reads

With only three days to go until NBC's Saturday Night Live welcomes first-time host Regina King (Watchmen, One Night in Miami) and first-time musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff to Studio 8H (with the hosts and musical guests for the February 20 and 27 shows to be announced soon), we've gotten over our issues with the lack of a decent intro video for the two (we're watching you, SNL) and now we've moved on to our appreciation of seeing the award-winning actress, director, and producer at work in Studio 8H.

Here's a look at King in the middle of table reads- with hopefully the promos arriving on Thursday:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break (with Bennett continuing Mike Pence).

