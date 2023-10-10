Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV | Tagged: ice spice, nbc, Pete Davidson, preview, saturday night live, season 49, snl

Saturday Night Live Season 49 Video Welcomes Pete Davidson, Ice Spice

With NBC's Saturday Night Live returning this weekend, SNL officially welcomed Pete Davidson and Ice Spice in a new Season 49 video.

In the interest of full disclosure, we would just like to say up front that we like this. Sure, it's going to be even better once SAG-AFTRA has its new three-year deal in place – but having NBC's Saturday Night Live back just feels right. With SNL heading into this weekend (with SAG-AFTRA's blessing) with host/SNL alum Pete Davidson & musical guest Ice Spice, we know that there's going to be at least one new face on our screens – with Chloe Troast having officially joined the cast. In addition, there have been rumblings that James Austin Johnson & Sarah Sherman have been promoted from feature players to the main cast for Season 49 (though nothing has been officially confirmed so far). And all of that leads to one thing – today is the official start of the SNL Season 49 marketing machine. And for those of you who've been with us before, you know that begins with a welcome video for Davidson and Ice Spice (here's hoping that they're keeping the midweek sketch).

Here's a look at the first official SNL welcome video for the 49th season – and don't forget that we have Bad Bunny serving as both the host and musical guest on October 21st (with our fingers crossed that we get a new episode for Halloween weekend):

"SAG-AFTRA members appearing on 'Saturday Night Live' either as hosts, guests, or cast members are working under the Network Code agreement, which is not a contract we are striking. They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations," the message to SAG-AFTRA members from earlier this month began. "The program is a SAG-AFTRA non-dramatic production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the union's strike order." Now, here's a look back at the post announcing Troast as the newest cast member:

