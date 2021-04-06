Saturday Night Live Welcomes Carey Mulligan & Kid Cudi to Studio 8H

After a weekend that Saturday Night Live host Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) kill it with his opening monologue and musical guest St. Vincent own the stage, the torch passes this week to this weekend's host Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) and musical guest Kid Cudi. So you know what that means, right? If it's Tuesday then it must be time for an intro video to kick the week off- though we have a feeling there might be a whole lot of social media stuff coming SNL fans' way. So until we get the table read images…

Here's a look at the official intro video for Mulligan and Kid Cudi- with a big question mark still remaining over whether there will be a new episode next week or if SNL is taking a break before a multi-ep run leading into the season finale:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.

