Saturday Night Live Welcomes New "Five-Timer" Emma Stone, Noah Kahan

Saturday Night Live rolled out the video red carpet for Emma Stone (the newest member of "The Five-Timers Club") & musical guest Noah Kahan.

Article Summary Emma Stone joins SNL's "Five-Timers Club" on Dec 2 with Noah Kahan.

Previous SNL episode featured Jason Momoa with a fiery Tate McRae performance.

SNL's welcome video should be followed by a midweek sketch and read-through on Wednesday.

The SNL Season 49 cast and crew are highlighted, led by executive producer Lorne Michaels.

Following a somewhat "eh" outing from Jason Momoa – though musical guest Tate McRae was on fire – NBC's Saturday Night Live took a week off for Thanksgiving. But before SNL left for break, we learned that Emma Stone (Showtime's The Curse) and musical guest Noah Kahan would be taking to the stages of Studio 8H on December 2nd. Well, it's the Tuesday before a new show, so it's time to roll out the red carpet for Stone & Kahan – with this weekend's show officially making Stone a member of "The Five-Timers Club."

Here's a look at SNL's welcome video for Stone & Kahan, formally introducing this week's host & musical guest to the world – meaning we've got a midweek sketch and read-thru coming our way for Wednesday:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

