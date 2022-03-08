Saturday Night Live Welcomes Zoë Kravitz & Rosalía to SNL's Studio 8H

After a fun effort from Oscar Isaac, Charli XCX, and the team from NBC's Saturday Night Live (we still can't get that damn "Meatballs" song out of our heads), it's time to shift our attention to this weekend's new episode. That means rolling out the red carpet and welcoming The Batman & High Fidelity (damn you, Hulu) star Zoë Kravitz and musical guest Rosalía to the show. And by now, you know that starts with an intro video… and that's what we have waiting for you below.

So let's get the week started on a good note with a look at SNL welcoming Kravitz and Rosalía to Studio 8H:

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).