Saturn Awards TV Noms Include Better Call Saul, Outlander, TWD & More

On Thursday, the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films released the television nominations for the 46th Annual Saturn Awards, a celebration of the past year's best in film, television, home entertainment, and theater. The CW's "Arrowverse" came out on top, with a collective of 14 nominations. In addition, AMC's Better Call Saul, STARZ's Outlander, and AMC's The Walking Dead each walked away with five nominations.

With a Saturn Awards ceremony being organized for later this year, here's a look at who made this year's Saturn Awards nomination list:

Best Superhero Adaptation Television Series

Batwoman (The CW)

The Boys (Amazon)

The Flash (The CW)

Stargirl (The CW)

Supergirl (The CW)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Best Science Fiction Television Series

Doctor Who (BBC America)

Lost in Space (Netflix)

Pandora (The CW)

Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

Westworld (HBO)

Best Fantasy Television Series

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

For All Mankind (Apple TV)

Locke & Key (Netflix)

The Magicians (SyFy)

Outlander (Starz)

The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access)

The Witcher (Netflix)

Best Horror Television Series

Creepshow (Shudder)

Evil (CBS)

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Servant (Apple TV)

The Walking Dead (AMC)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Action/Thriller Television Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Castle Rock (Hulu)

The Outpost (The CW)

Pennyworth (Epix)

Riverdale (The CW)

Snowpiercer (TNT)

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Amazon)

Best Television Presentation (under 10 Episodes)

Amazing Stories (Apple TV)

Dracula (Netflix)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)

His Dark Materials (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Perry Mason (HBO)

Best Animated Television Series

Bojack Horseman (Netflix)

Family Guy (Fox)

Primal (Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney XD)

Best Actor on a Television Series

Henry Cavill / The Witcher (Netflix)

Mike Colter / Evil (CBS)

Grant Gustin / The Flash (The CW)

Sam Heughan / Outlander (Starz)

Jonathan Majors / Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk / Better Call Saul (AMC)

Patrick Stewart / Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

Best Actress on a Television Series

Caitriona Balfe / Outlander (Starz)

Melissa Benoist / Supergirl (The CW)

Regina King / Watchmen (HBO)

Sonequa Martin-Green / Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Thandie Newton / Westworld (HBO)

Candice Patton / The Flash (The CW)

Rhea Seehorn / Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series

Jonathan Banks / Better Call Saul (AMC)

Tony Dalton / Better Call Saul (AMC)

Michael Emerson / Evil (CBS)

Doug Jones / Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

Richard Rankin / Outlander (Starz)

Norman Reedus / The Walking Dead (AMC)

Luke Wilson / Stargirl (The CW)

Best Supporting Actress on a Television Series

Natasia Demetriou / What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Cynthia Erivo / The Outsider (HBO)

Melissa McBride / The Walking Dead (AMC)

Colby Minifie / Fear The Walking Dead (AMC)

Danielle Panabaker / The Flash (The CW)

Sophie Skelton / Outlander (Starz)

Tessa Thompson / Westworld (HBO)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor on a Television Series

Freya Allan / The Witcher (Netflix)

Brec Bassinger / Stargirl (The CW)

Isa Briones / Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)

Maxwell Jenkins / Lost in Space (Netflix)

Madison Lintz / Bosch (Amazon)

Cassady McClincy / The Walking Dead (AMC)

Erin Moriarty / The Boys (Amazon)

Best Guest Starring Performance on Television

Jon Cryer / Supergirl (The CW)

Giancarlo Esposito / The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Mark Hamill / What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan / The Walking Dead (AMC)

Kate Mulgrew / Mr. Mercedes (Audience)

Billy Porter / The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access)

Jeri Ryan / Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access)