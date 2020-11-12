Saved by the Bell: Peacock Shares 2 New Sequel Series Images

With less than two weeks until Peacock's Saved by the Bell sequel series premieres, the NBC Universal streamer decided to tweet two new preview images, the first showing the new crew and the second, two-thirds of the original Bayside High student cast from the 90s NBC Saturday morning series. The first pic from left to right shows Mitchell Hoog (Mac Morris), Belmont Cameli (Jamie Spano), Dexter Darden (Devante), Josie Totah (Lexi), Alycia Pascual-Pena (Aisha), and Haskiri Velazquez (Daisy) at the Max, the popular Bayside hangout. The second is re-formed Zack Attack posing with music instruments tapping into their inner rock stars with Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Dr. Jessica Spano), Mario Lopez (Coach A. C. Slater), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski), and Mark-Paul Gosselaar (California Gov. Zack Morris).

"Saved by the Bell" Production Details

The series also stars John Michael Higgins as Principal Ronald Toddman. It will also feature special appearances by Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle and Ed Alonzo as Max. Originally created by Sam Bobrick which ran five seasons from 1989 – 1992, the sequel series comes courtesy of Tracey Wigfield (30 Rock), who acts as executive producer and showrunner. Joining her are original EPs Franco Bario and Peter Engel along with Trent O'Donnel, and Gosselaar. Berkley, Lopez, and Totah are also producers. Saved by the Bell premieres November 25th on Peacock.

When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

