Saved by the Bell Sequel: Class is Back in Session This November

Bayside High will get a late start to the school year in 2020 as the Saved by the Bell sequel series finally has a premiere date of November 25th on the NBC Universal streamer Peacock. As one of the most anticipated sitcoms on the service, update to the popular '90s series features a new class and faculty with the same zany hijinks of the original. Leading the way are former students AC Slater (Mario Lopez), the former alpha jock-turned gym teacher at Bayside, and Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren), the overachiever who dreamt of Stanford University now a mother of a student attending her Alma Mater.

The tease showed a familiar hallway with the familiar Bayside Tigers banners, locker, and a peacock roaming from one end to the other as the date flashes on screen, which is pretty subtle considering the constant chaos of the series. Joining Lopez and Berkley, who also act as producers, are their co-stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen, who reprise their roles as Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski. Both will make recurring appearances and Gosselaar also acts as executive producer along with showrunner Tracey Wigfield (30 Rock). The story follows Bayside in 2020 where they gain a wave of displaced students following California Gov. Morris' decision to close underperforming schools.

Who Will Return to Saved by the Bell? Introducing the New Cast

Saved by the Bell was originally created by Sam Bobrick series that ran for four seasons on NBC Saturday mornings. The series' popularity spawned two spinoffs and a couple of made-for-TV movies. Dennis Haskins, who played Richard Belding on the original and The New Class hasn't confirmed if he'll be appearing at all with the new principal, Toddman played by John Michael Higgins. Dustin Diamond, who played Samuel "Screech" Powers on both spinoffs and films short of a surprise cameo won't appear. Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle, said she wasn't asked to come back. Ed Alonzo, who plays popular restauranteur Max makes his return for the sequel. Leading the new class are Josie Totah, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Pena, and Haskiri Velazquez. See you in class, Preppy.