Saved by the Bell Trailer Reintroduces Zack, Kelly, and… Dewey?

With less than a month away, fans of the Bayside Tigers can rejoice as NBC Universal streamer Peacock released their latest trailer for the much-anticipated sequel series Saved by the Bell. This time we finally get a glimpse at the series at its more organic with even more of the classic cast in Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Zack Morris and Tiffani Thiessen's Kelly Kapowski back into the fold. Whether or not they're still together, looks to be answered by Principal Toddman's (John Michael Higgins) response about Zack and Kelly.

New Saved by the Bell – Where Old School Meets the New

The trailer begins with as previously displaced students like Lexi (Josie Totah) and Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Pena) get used to their new surroundings at Bayside High getting a look at their more influential peers. We also see more interactions between AC Slater (Mario Lopez) and what we find to be "Doctor" Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren), not revealed in previous trailers. Obviously makes sense considering her academic obsession throughout the original series' run. Slater fell into his familiar pet name pattern calling her "momma" and corrected himself later saying "Doctor Momma." She asks, "How will it go for the students this year." We're then introduced to Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog) who arrives in his snazzy car, treated to a clip where father Zack and son complement each other's hair. We also see Zack acting all governor-like in his suit surrounded by media running California when Toddman excitedly announces to a class his pending visit.

The trailer then cuts away to new student Devante (Dexter Darden) with Slater who sits on a chair backward before he remarked on what he just did never seen anyone doing it in real life as the latter winces. As we see more of the old mix with the new, we see Ed Alonzo's Max unveiling the table's food and performing a sleight-of-hand magic trick asking Devante to check his pocket for a slice of cheese complains of it missing asking, "Does this place ever stop being weird?" Further goofiness ensues as we see a mix of synced choreography, a group selfie of Zack, AC, Kelly, and Jessie, more shots of the four, the new cast, a callback to the catcalling "woos" of the series' past, and a surprise cameo by none other than Patrick Thomas O'Brien, who plays Mr. Dewey in the previous series. Before the trailer closes, we see the four alum do a group high five reminiscent of the ending of the original title sequence and a clip of student Colt (DeShawn Cavanaugh) telling Slater, "…You're the man, coach," he said. "When I grow up, I want to be just like you, a single childless adult who parties with" to his gaping surprise….ouch. Saved by the Bell premieres on November 25th on Peacock.