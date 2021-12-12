Saved by the Bell Season 2 E08 Review: Some Life-Altering Decisions

Tensions get raised on a potential love triangle between Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez), Mac (Mitchell Hoog), and Gil (Matthew Sato) on the Peacock series Saved by the Bell episode "The Gift". Daisy is still trying to figure out the relationship thing after Gil hands her a gift dear to her heart while Mac tries to do everything to ruin Gil in the process. Meanwhile, the spirit war between Valley and Bayside ramps up after it's discovered Valley destroy the stuffing out of the Bayside Tiger mascot with Toddman (John Michael Higgins) channeling Stanley from Streetcar yelling out his anguish at the latest prank.

While Daisy is trying to figure out what to get Gil and Mac's continued scheming against him, Kelly (Tiffani Theissen) mulls over a decision she once passed over since starting her life with Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who also directed the episode), starting medical school to which Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) tries encouraging her to do. Kelly's uncertainty stems from her late start and what her spouse might think within the paradigm of the family. The last arc focuses on Lexi (Josie Totah) trying to encourage Devante (Dexter Darden) on trying out for a boy band and embracing fame.

The episode provided an opportunity provide a character-building moment for Devante to reestablish his priorities as a student even with help of someone who's already acclimated to fame in Lexi. This is consistent with his grounded nature, which is something I'm glad to see writers Dashiell Driscoll & Yedoye Travis stuck to. As far as the narrative goes, everything does eventually come full circle and on-brand as the original NBC series. It's the kind of balance I felt was largely missing in season one finding a way to embrace the new and the older casts of Saved by the Bell. I hope we see more Gosselaar behind the camera in season three if episodes like "The Gift" is any indication of what's to come.

Saved by the Bell Season 2 Episode 8, "The Gift" Review by Tom Chang 8.5 / 10 Peacock's Saved by the Bell ramps up another new-classic episode with a couple of characters coming to life-altering decisions as spirit war ramps up. Kudos go to director Mark-Paul Gosselaar, writers Dashiell Driscoll & Yedoye Travis, and the core cast for not missing a beat in this episode. Credits Director Mark-Paul Gosselaar