Scenes from a Marriage: Isaac/Chastain HBO Series Peview Released

Scenes from f Marriage, starring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain debuted its first teaser trailer and image today. The limited series will debut on HBO in September, and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Adapted from Ingmar Bergman's classic Swedish miniseries and developed, written & directed by Hagai Levi, the series is produced by Media Res and Endeavor for HBO. Executive Producers include Levi, Amy Herzog, Michael Ellenberg, Lars Blomgren, Chastain, Isaac, Daniel Bergman, and Blair Breard. The latest in a string of high-powered prestige dramas for the cable network, the teaser trailer for Scenes From A Marriage can be found below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Scenes from a Marriage (2021) | Official Teaser | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKB57L2MfXY)

Scenes From A Marriage Will Be The Next Marriage Story

Scenes from a Marriage re-examines the original's iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple, played by Isaac and Chastain. Oof, this looks like one you will need the tissues for, as you look nervously across the couch at your loved one and wonder why you are watching this together. These two certainly have the chemistry, that trailer alone had me on pins and needles the entire time. The first image from the series was also released and can be found below.

This series, like Mare of Easttown, Big Little Lies, and The Undoing, these limited series HBO has been putting out should be gripping, excellently acted and written, and will become an event that you end up talking about to everyone you know all week until the next one. Scenes From A Marriage will debut in September on HBO and will be streamable on HBO Max.

