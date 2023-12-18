Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Ewan McGregor, mary elizabeth winstead, netflix, ramona flowers, scott pilgrim, scott pilgrim takes off, scott pilgrim vs. the world

Scott Pilgrim: McGregor Wears His Love for Winstead on His Shirt

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off star Mary Elizabeth Winstead on how a memorable line from the 2010 film became a show of support from Ewan McGregor.

Article Summary Ewan McGregor celebrates wife Winstead's role in Scott Pilgrim with a themed shirt.

Scott Pilgrim's famous line is cleverly referenced by McGregor in real life.

Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim Takes Off brings back cast with added guest voices.

New series Takes Off takes a unique storyline twist, deviating from original.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead might be the unlikely Star Wars power couple, but the Obi-Wan star isn't shy about flexing his geekiness for his wife's work in Scott Pilgrim. While Winstead's role in the 2010 live-action Edgar Wright film Scott Pilgrim vs the World as female protagonist Ramona Flowers helped vault her to superstardom, she reprised it for the more recent TV anime-style reboot in Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Scott Pilgrim: Ewan McGregor "Is in Lesbians" with Mary Elizabeth Winstead

"[Ewan] has this shirt that he'll break out every now and then and just wear that always makes me smile and laugh, which has a photo of me as Ramona Flowers, and it says, 'I'm in lesbians with her,' " Winstead told People at the premiere of the Netflix series. "Sometimes, when we're out and about, he'll take off his sweater, and that's the shirt he's wearing. It makes me so happy." The line is a play on the 2010 quote from Michael Cera's character Scott who tells Ramona awkwardly, "I'm in lesbians with you," when declaring his feelings for her.

While the 2010 live-action film was more a direct adaption of the Bryan Lee O'Malley comic, the endings differ as O'Malley didn't complete the comic by the time of the film's release. "Vs. the World" featured a wide range of stars that had or would end up making their mark in the superhero genre across DC and Marvel. Most would reprise their respective roles in a dramatically different story with less emphasis on Scott fighting Ramona's seven evil exes to win her heart but provided nuance to every other character in BenDavid Grabinski's Takes Off. The first major dramatic twist was that Satya Bhabha's Matthew Patel defeats Scott in their first bout and takes over Gideon Graves's (Jason Schwartzman) empire as Ramona unravels a conspiracy to find Scott after his "death." Also returning for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was Ellen Wong, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, and Mae Whitman. As if having the bulk of the original cast wasn't enough, there are several other surprise guest voices like Kevin McDonald, Will Forte, Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Finn Wolfhard, 'Weird Al' Yankovic, Shannon Woodard, Kal Penn, Stephen Root, and Bowen Yang. For more, you can check out the interview here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!