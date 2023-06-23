Posted in: Disney, HBO, HBO, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: comic con, HBO, lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, SAG-AFTRA, sdcc, sdcc 2023, sony, universal

SDCC 2023 Exodus Now Includes Lucasfilm, HBO, Sony, Universal & More

Out of fear of a SAG-AFTRA strike, Lucasfilm, HBO, Sony Pictures, Universal, and others are set to join Marvel Studios in skipping SDCC 2023.

As feared, it looks like this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) will be feeling the impact of the current WGA/AMPTP writers' strike as well as a SAG-AFTRA strike (if a deal cannot be reached with the AMPTP by the June 30th contract deadline & the guild strikes). Earlier this week, we learned that Marvel Studios wouldn't have a Hall H presentation, but they would have a presence on the convention floor (with Universal & HBO considering the same move). Now Variety is reporting that there are a number of other names to add to the list. Along with Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm isn't set to host any big panel presentations. In addition, it's being reported that HBO, Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Netflix (who just hosted its global fan event TUDUM) will also nix the panel presentations.

Warner Bros. hasn't officially backed out at the time of this writing, with streaming service Max expecting to promote its animation titles. Paramount Pictures expects to hold a panel for the animated feature Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, but there's still no official word from Paramount+ regarding a "Star Trek" franchise presence. NBC will move forward, barring a SAG-AFTRA strike, but Peacock and Apple TV+'s statuses remain unconfirmed. In addition, Amazon's Prime Video is expected to have something in play for The Wheel of Time Season 2 and The Boys: Gen V. The studios and media outlets may look to still have a presence on the convention floor as well as with various activations around the event.

"With regard to the strike and its possible effects on Comic-Con, we tend to refrain from speculation or forecasting. I will say our hope is for a speedy resolution that will prove beneficial to all parties and allow everyone to continue the work they love. Until then, we continue to diligently work on our summer event in the hopes of making it as fun, educational, and celebratory as in years past," shared Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer in a statement.

