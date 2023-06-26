Posted in: Movies, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: comic con, HBO, lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, opinion, sdcc, sdcc 2023, universal

SDCC 2023: Will SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP Deal Translate to Hall H Returns?

Some thoughts on if a SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP tentative agreement this week could lead to some folks returning to Hall H for SDCC 2023.

If you've been keeping up on what's been going on with this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), then you know by now that annual geek pop culture nirvana has been impacted in a very big way by not only the current WGA (Writers Guild of America)/AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) writers' strike but also the fears of a SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) strike if a deal can't be reached with the AMPTP by the end of Friday, June 30th. The line-up of streamers, studios & multimedia corporations making the decision to skip Hall H this year began with Marvel Studios and then included Lucasfilm, HBO, Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Netflix (with Warner Bros., Max, Paramount Pictures, Peacock and Apple TV+ either still undecided or having some presence). But could that all change in a very big way by the time this weekend hit? Based on what went down with the DGA (Directors Guild of America) & SAG-AFTRA, and AMPTP, it very well could.

As you'll see in our update below, the DGA membership ratified its agreement with the AMPTP (and by a pretty strong majority) – meaning that one of the three main unions at issue with the AMPTP has settled its difference to the tune of a new three-year contract. That means we have the DGA with a new deal and the WGA with no deal & no apparent negotiations taking place – leaving SAG-AFTRA pretty much in the power seat. If SAG-AFTRA can reach a tentative agreement with AMPTP by the deadline, then what we're left with is the WGA left alone on the battlefield to fight the good fight for an overall deal. But what would that mean for SDCC? Well, that's where it gets interesting because right now, Hall H is a very big space with not a whole lot going on it over the course of the July 21st weekend. Would there be enough time for the folks at Comic-Con International to get a Hall H schedule back up & running? If SAG-AFTRA & the AMPTP are holding hands heading into the weekend, that would leave three weeks to institute an "SDCC Hall H Plan 3.0." That seems like it would be enough time, and considering the number of presentations that could return (and the famous faces accompanying them), we have a feeling that Comic-Con will find a way to make it work. But for now – if you're attending SDCC 2023? Stay tuned!

WGA, DGA & SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP Weekend Update

DGA/AMPTP Deal Ratified: A little less than three weeks after we learned that the DGA & AMPTP had a tentative deal in place, the three-year deal was ratified over the weekend – with 87% of those voting (6,728 members out of 16,321 who were eligible) voting in favor. Taking effect on July 1, 2023, and running through June 30, 2026, the DGA is claiming "extensive advances" for its members regarding wages, global streaming residuals, safety, diversity, and creative rights. In addition, the new deal establishes minimum terms & conditions in two new areas (non-dramatic programs made for SVOD & high-budget dramatic programs made for AVOD) and includes new provisions reaffirming that generative AI cannot replace the duties performed by the union members.

SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP Negotiations: In a rather positive & upbeat video update from SAG-AFTRA National President Fran Drescher and National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, members were able to view the negotiating team as the duo confirmed that the two sides had been in negotiations for the past 10 days. Explaining that a lot of details couldn't be shared because they are "very confidential," Drescher confirmed that SAG-AFTRA has had "extremely productive negotiations that are laser-focused on all of the crucial issues" that she says the members told them were important to them. Crabtree-Ireland added that the team has been "working long and hard" to keep the talks moving and that they "remain optimistic that we will be able to bring the studios, networks, and streamers along to make a fair deal that respects your contribution to this industry." Both sides have through June 30th to finalize a deal – though SAG-AFTRA can choose to suspend a strike call if negotiations are fruitfully heading into the deadline.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!