Secret Invasion: Looks Like Martin Freeman Confirmed His Casting

So remember back in March when Samuel L. Jackson was taking part in the live panel "Samuel L. Jackson: In Conversation with Josh Horowitz"? Jackson was asked about his upcoming Marvel Studios & Disney+'s series Secret Invasion and that was when he dropped the news that Martin Freeman's (Sherlock) Everett K. Ross (Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) would be joining the series. Stemming from the ending to Captain Marvel, the series focuses on Fury's (Jackson) investigation into a faction of Skrulls who've been living on Earth for years- and who could be some familiar MCU faces that viewers have grown to know and love. Well, we now have an official confirmation of Jackson's confirmation. But once again, not from the studio or the streamer. No, this one comes from Freeman himself, who confirmed his casting with RadioTimes.com. "Yeah – I think that's kosher information, isn't it? In order not to embarrass Samuel [L. Jackson], I will say… I'm not gonna say he's got that totally wrong and he's thinking of Sam Rockwell," Freeman joked. "So yes, I may very well be [appearing]."

Joining Jackson & Freeman are Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, Cobie Smulders, and Christopher McDonald. During another previous interview, Jackson also confirmed that Don Cheadle's James Rhodes aka War Machine would be taking a bit of a break from work on his own series Armor Wars to spend some time helping Jackson's Nick Fury stop that secret invasion. Now here's a look at Jackson's sit-down with ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, with the Secret Invasion talk beginning at around the 10:05 mark. Towards the end of the interview, Kimmel asked Jackson how things were going with the MCU series and if he had wrapped work on it. "No. I'm not done. I am on my way back to London at some point in August," Jackson revealed. "But I got to go back and do stuff for 'The Marvels' and then I got to do stuff for 'Secret Invasion.'"

During Disney's Upfronts last month, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige brought out Jackson to help him promote the six-episode series. And that's when things got interesting because while folks knew Secret Invasion would take place within the MCU timeline, Feige offered a bit more clarity that… caused a bit of confusion. While still engaging in the Marvel Studios' policy of offering as few details as possible, Feige did say that the series would take place "during The Blip, when half of the universe was decimated by Thanos and will explore the events that happened in that period." So if that's the case and it takes place between Avengers: Infinity War (especially that post-credits scene) and Avengers: Endgame, then we have a huge mystery in front of us. Because as far as everyone saw during that previously mentioned post-credits scene, Fury and Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill (who is also set to appear in the series) found themselves on the wrong side of Thanos' finger-snap.

"There are things that even I really didn't know about Nick Fury that I just found out," Jackson explained during The Awardist podcast episode. "The minds behind what happened during the Blip are fantastic. That's part of what we're uncovering when we do this series now." And those discoveries afforded the actor more opportunities to explore the layers to Fury's personality. "[It's] giving me an opportunity to explore something other than the badassery of who Nick Fury is. I've had a good time doing that, and I'm looking forward to people sharing that aspect of who he is when this series does happen," the actor added.