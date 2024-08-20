Posted in: Amazon Studios, Conventions, Events, Gamescom, Pop Culture, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, dungeons & dragons, Pac Man, prime video, secret level, Warhammer 40000

Secret Level: Prime Video Previews Video Game-Themed Animated Series

Prime Video's animated series Secret Level features 15 stories set within the worlds of Dungeons & Dragons, Warhammer 40,000, and more!

What better time than the Gamescom Opening Night Live global livestream for Prime Video to roll out a major preview for its upcoming new series Secret Level? Stemming from Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio (Love, Death + Robots), the adult animated anthology features original short stories set within the universes of some very familiar and very beloved video games. Set to hit Prime Video screens in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 10th, the series was created and executive produced by Tim Miller, with Dave Wilson serving as executive producer and supervising director. The season's episodes will spotlight Armored Core, Concord, Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, PAC-MAN, PlayStation (Highlighting various PlayStation Studios beloved entities), Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament, and Warhammer 40,000. Here's a look at key art for the series, followed by an official overview:

Each episode of Secret Level serves as a gateway to a new adventure, unlocking exciting worlds from beloved gaming classics and highly anticipated new titles. Prepare for an unforgettable journey, where Amazon MGM Studios and gaming's finest unite in a first-of-its-kind event that brings together more game IP in a single series than has ever been done before.

Prime Video's Secret Level is created by and executive produced by Tim Miller, with Dave Wilson serving as executive producer and supervising director. The new adult-animated anthology series features original stories set within the worlds of some of the world's most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind Love, Death + Robots, each of the 15 episodes is a celebration of games and gamers – and comes at a time when video game adaptations into live-action and animated series are proving to be on the rise after the success of HBO's The Last of Us, Prime Video's Fallout, and others.

