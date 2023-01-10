Section 31: Michelle Yeoh/Star Trek Spinoff "Still In Development" Even after four years, Paramount+'s Michelle Yeoh-starring Star Trek: Discovery spinoff Section 31 is confirmed to be "still in development."

It's hard to believe that it's been four years since it was first announced that Paramount+ (remember CBS "All Access"?) was eyeing the Michelle Yeoh-starring Star Trek: Discovery spinoff Section 31. It's even harder to believe that the project is still in development, but that's exactly what Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, confirmed to TVLine during the Television Critics Association winter press event, sharing that there have been "conversations" about the spinoff, stating that "it's still in development." Back in February 2022, Deadline Hollywood reported that CBS Studios and Alex Kurtzman's studio-based Secret Hideout were developing a Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, with Gaia Violo (Absentia) reportedly working up the series' direction, set to focus on the college of cadets mentored for leadership roles in the United Federation of Planets space force. In addition, Nicole Clemens, President Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, confirmed that the project was still moving forward.

Two months later, while speaking with EW in support of Everything Everywhere All at Once, Yeoh was asked for an updates on the spinoff. Yeoh hoped that Clemens was right because she sees Section 31 bringing something different to the franchise. "'Section 31' is that [Star Trek] universe but different. It's like 'Mission: Impossible' meets 'Guardians of the Galaxy' in space," Yeoh explained. One huge blessing for Yeoh & her potentially huge payday to return to the role of Philippa Georgiou that's not such a blessing for Paramount Global is that Yeoh's asking price has skyrocketed over the years. If you have to ask why then we don't know where you've been. Just look at the following impressive line-up, and it's easy to understand that the streamer will have to pay for this level of quality. We have Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the previously-mentioned Everything Everywhere All at Once, Netflix's The School for Good and Evil, Disney+'s American Born Chinese, and Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin.