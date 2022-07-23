See: Apple TV+ Released Season 3 Trailer for Jason Momoa-Starrer

At the "Storytellers of Apple TV+" panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Apple TV+ and See showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper unveiled the trailer for the third and final season of the global hit, epic post-apocalyptic Apple Original series starring Jason Momoa. The eight-episode final season of See debuts with the first episode on Friday, August 26, 2022 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

See is set in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after humankind has lost the ability to see. In season three, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.

Starring alongside Momoa in the third season of See are ensemble cast members Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett and Trieste Kelly Dunn. Featuring cast and crew who are blind or have low vision, See has been honored for its inclusivity and representation of the visually impaired. Since its premiere, the series has received the Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authentic Representation in 2020. Additionally, See was recognized with an NAACP Image Award nomination for star Alfre Woodard in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

See is executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, Jennifer Yale, Anders Engström and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content. Following the third and final season of See, Momoa will next star in the highly anticipated Apple Original limited series Chief of War. Starring, written by and executive produced by Momoa, and co-created by Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, Chief of War follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view. Fans can catch up on the first two seasons of See, now streaming globally on Apple TV+.