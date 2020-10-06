Selena: The Series Promos TWD Star Christian Serratos as Famed Singer

Netflix's biographical drama series based on the life of late Tejano superstar Selena (Selena Quintanilla-Pérez) has two major things going for it ahead of its December 4th premiere. First, The Walking Dead star Christian Serratos. With the long-running series beginning its final 30-episode run and with us being a huge fan of her work, it's nice to see Serratos being given the spotlight in a challenging role that her talents are more than able to meet. In much the same way it did for Jennifer Lopez after she starred in the 1997 film version of the singer's life, Selena: The Series could be a professional game-changer for Serratos.

The second thing the series has going for it is the lasting influence the late singer still has around the world, two decades after her untimely death. With Netflix committed to an extensive look at various aspects of Selena's life and tragic death -as well as those who were in her life throughout – expect the streamer to roll out the promotional machine to remind everyone of just how globally huge Selena's fanbase was before she was killed. Expect heavy music rotations, documentaries, and a social media campaign that could make Selena: The Series the surprise end-of-year hit that folks slept on.

"When I was younger, I remember hearing her music in the house," Serratos revealed in a previous interview. "When I got older, YouTube became a big thing and I discovered this video of her performing 'Que Creias.' Whenever I would talk about Selena, that was the video I showed every one of her. I was able to perform that song on the show, and I was so nervous and so excited! I didn't want to speak to anyone because that was my special moment with her. It was really incredible!" The nine-episode series also stars Julio Macias, Gabriel Chavarria, Noemí Gonzalez, Ricardo Chavira, Madison Taylor Baez, and Jesse Posey. Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, serves as executive producer alongside Jaime Dávila and Rico Martinez of Campanario Entertainment, Moisés Zamora, Hiromi Kamata​, ​and Simran A. Singh.