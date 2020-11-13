Servant Season 2: Sean, Dorothy & Julian's Search for Jericho Begins

Well, if you haven't seen the first season of Apple TV+ and M. Night Shyamalan's Servant, then you might want to go and do that now for two reasons. First, the second season is ready to debut on January 15, 2021, so the clock's running. Second, we're about to get into spoilers because the first full teaser for the new season was released- with Sean (Toby Kebbell), Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose), and Julian (Rupert Grint) trying desperately to find out where Leanne (Nell Tiger-Free) took Jericho. In the teaser below, we see how the trio responds to "infant's" (???) disappearance as well as more clues to what the real deal is with Leanne.

Here's a look at what lies ahead as viewers continue spiraling down the twisted rabbit hole that Shyamalan's created with the second season of Apple TV+'s Servant:

Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season of SERVANT takes a supernatural turn. As Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead.

Here's your look at why viewers and critics alike flocked to the first season of Apple TV+'s Servant– and a look ahead to the new year, when both new and old fears await:

The second season will premiere almost a year after Shyamalan announced the second season on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and introduced viewers to the names of three international filmmakers who will be taking their turns behind the camera: Julia Ducournau (Raw), Lisa Brühlmann (Blue My Mind), and Isabella Eklöf (Holiday). Shyamalan also confirmed that the first two episodes had wrapped by sharing an on-set image with both Ducournau and cinematographer Mike Gioulakis. I spent the last 3 years looking for amazing international storytellers. So lucky to have 3 gifted international filmmakers directing most of the 2nd season of @Servant with me. Julia Ducournau, @lisa_bruhlmann, & @isabellaeklof . Their films Raw, Blue my Mind, & Holiday are 🔥 — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) January 30, 2020 The first two episodes of @Servant season 2 are wrapped. Julia Ducournau killed it. Brooding, shocking & cinematic. This is me & our cinematographer Mike Gioulakis with her after last shot. We wish her all the best on her next feature she's going to shoot back at home in France! pic.twitter.com/1ufNrGH3nT — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) January 30, 2020