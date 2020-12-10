Servant Season 2 Trailer: What Do They Really Know About Leanne?

With Apple TV+ and M. Night Shyamalan's Servant returning to creep us out for a second season starting January 15, viewers are getting a look at what the second season has waiting for them- and spoiler? If you thought the first season had you keeping the lights on and checking that the doors are liked, then the official trailer will have you crossing your legs on the couch to keep them off the floor (just in case) and stress-eating about three pints of Ben & Jerry's. Picking up where the first season left off, Sean (Toby Kebbell), Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose), and Julian (Rupert Grint) are desperate to locate Leanne (Nell Tiger-Free)- and especially Jericho. But as you're about to see, getting answers to some questions can lead to other, deadlier questions.

Here's your look at the official trailer for the second season- one that asks that very important and very dangerous question. What does anyone really know about Leanne Grayson?

In the teaser below, we see how the trio responds to the "infant's" (???) disappearance as well as more clues to what the real deal might be with Leanne.

Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season of SERVANT takes a supernatural turn. As Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead.

Here's your look at why viewers and critics alike flocked to the first season of Apple TV+'s Servant– and a look ahead to the new year, when both new and old fears await:

The second season will premiere almost a year after Shyamalan announced the second season on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and introduced viewers to the names of three international filmmakers who will be taking their turns behind the camera: Julia Ducournau (Raw), Lisa Brühlmann (Blue My Mind), and Isabella Eklöf (Holiday). Shyamalan also confirmed that the first two episodes had wrapped by sharing an on-set image with both Ducournau and cinematographer Mike Gioulakis. I spent the last 3 years looking for amazing international storytellers. So lucky to have 3 gifted international filmmakers directing most of the 2nd season of @Servant with me. Julia Ducournau, @lisa_bruhlmann, & @isabellaeklof . Their films Raw, Blue my Mind, & Holiday are 🔥 — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) January 30, 2020 The first two episodes of @Servant season 2 are wrapped. Julia Ducournau killed it. Brooding, shocking & cinematic. This is me & our cinematographer Mike Gioulakis with her after last shot. We wish her all the best on her next feature she's going to shoot back at home in France! pic.twitter.com/1ufNrGH3nT — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) January 30, 2020