Sesame Street Audition Tapes Released: One Piece, Bridgerton & More

Sesame Street's Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and more auditioned for roles on Netflix's One Piece, Bridgerton, Squid Game, and more.

Season 56 debuts on Netflix with new interactive segments, animation overlays, and direct-to-camera moments.

Cookie Monster opens a Cookie Cart, and Abby’s Fairy Garden brings magical creatures and new stories.

Episodes stay on PBS KIDS and digital platforms, with Netflix developing new Sesame Street video games.

Today's a big day on Sesame Street because Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and the rest of the gang have officially thrown open the doors to Season 56 on its new home, Netflix. To celebrate the occasion, Netflix released the first episode of YouTube (which we have waiting for you below). However, before we delve into that, the streaming service was kind enough to release the audition videos for a number of familiar Sesame Street faces vying for roles in Netflix series such as One Piece, Bridgerton, Squid Game, and more.

Sesame Street Season 56: What to Know About Netflix's November Return

Your Sesame Street friends are here to help little ones identify, understand, and work through their big feelings. Together, they'll show how kindness and compassion make every day brighter — whether it's learning to take turns, cheering up a friend, or finding ways to solve problems with a smile. Season 56 is going to see some interesting changes to the format and structure – here's a rundown of what viewers can expect:

New ways to play along. Cookie Monster opens his very own Cookie Cart on Sesame Street. Will there be cookie chaos or a sweet treat with every adventure? Abby's Fairy Garden is home to surprising and delightful magical creatures. What could possibly go wrong when Abby helps care for them?

To-camera moments. The characters speak directly to the viewers and invite them into the action—capturing emotions and interactions.

Animation overlays that highlight music, action, humor, and important story moments while adding visual excitement. Visual effects like wand sparkles, bubbles, and confetti will add a touch of anything-can-happen magic to the storytelling.

One 11-minute story. The longer format provides the opportunity to tell stories with even more character-driven humor and heart.

A new animated segment, "Tales from 123," that takes viewers INSIDE the most famous apartment building in the world where they can discover the wacky and whimsical building that Elmo, Cookie Monster, and friends call home.

The return of fan-favorite episodes of "Elmo's World" and "Cookie Monster's Foodie Truck."

For those of you who don't have Netflix, the series will continue to be available on PBS KIDS and across their digital video and games platforms. The streaming service will make episodes available day-and-date on PBS stations in the U.S. and across PBS KIDS digital platforms. In addition, Netflix will be able to develop video games based on the original and animated spinoff series. Stemming from Sesame Workshop, the new season is executive-produced by Sal Perez and Kay Wilson Stallings. Emmy, Humanitas, and NAACP Award-nominated Halcyon Person (Karma's World, Dee & Friends in Oz) will be the show's new head writer.

