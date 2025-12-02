Posted in: Current News, Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: Knives Out, sesame street

Sesame Street Mystery? "Knives Out's" Benoit Blanc Is On The Case!

Who better to solve a Sesame Street mystery involving Cookie Monster than "Knives Out" detective Benoit Blanc? Get ready to go "Forks Out"!

Article Summary Benoit Blanc from Knives Out visits Sesame Street to solve Cookie Monster's missing pie mystery.

This Netflix-Sesame Street crossover mixes detective fun with beloved Muppet characters and clever clues.

Watch for fun nods to Agatha Christie mysteries and Sesame Street lore along the way.

Sesame Street kicked off Season 56 on Netflix, celebrating with playful character audition videos.

By now, you know that "corporate synergy" can be a good thing – or a painfully bad thing. Thankfully, the folks over at Netflix and the creative minds behind Sesame Street seem to be on the same page when it comes to having a little crossover fun: if you're going to do it, do it right. We got a great example of just how much fun it can be earlier today, with "Knives Out" franchise detective Benoit Blanc (played by Daniel Craig in the live-action universe) taking the trip to Sesame Street to help solve a perplexing mystery with many layers… like an onion… never mind. We could never do it justice.

Even with Rian Johnson's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery set to hit Netflix screens on December 12th, Blanc was able to squeeze in some time to head over to the "felt" side of the street for Forks Out. When Cookie Monster finds his triple-berry pie has been eaten by an unknown assailant, it's time for Blanc to enter the scene. "I have arrived to this street of Sesame," he drawls, "on a sunny day turned cloudy." The list of suspects is impressive: from Oscar the Grouch and Elmo to Zoe and… even Cookie Monster?! We're not dropping any spoilers here, but keep an eye and ear out for a number of very cool easter eggs connected to a number of legendary mystery writer Agatha Christie's works, Sesame Street lore, and more.

November was a big month for Sesame Street, with Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and the rest of the gang officially throwing open the doors to Season 56 at its new home, Netflix. To celebrate the occasion, the streaming service was kind enough to release audition videos for a number of familiar Sesame Street faces vying for roles in Netflix series, including One Piece, Bridgerton, and Squid Game, among others.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!