Seth Rollins Attacker Attends WWE Weekend MSG Show

We of course all remember the scary incident from last month when on the November 21 episode of WWE Raw broadcasting live from Brooklyn, NY at the Barclay's Center, WWE superstar Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan live on the air. Luckily, Rollins wasn't badly hurt during the incident and the fan was immediately arrested by the NYPD. But in a disturbing turn of events, this same fan somehow got into Madison Square Garden for WWE's return to New York City last night and was brazenly advertising it on his social media accounts.

Elisah Spencer was arrested and charged with "attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs" for his attack on Seth Rollins last month and while one would assume after a violent incident like that WWE would take measures to ensure Spencer was banned from attending any future WWE events, this wasn't the case as not only did Spencer get into the show last night but was mockingly posting about it on his Instagram account, including photos and video of the show from his seat.

Numerous WWE fans saw his posts and tried to alert WWE, Madison Square Garden, and even the NYPD that he was inside at the show, but according to Spencer himself, he says he was able to watch the entire show with no intervention from security.

Now to answer the first question, Seth Rollins was not in any danger last night as he wasn't even present at the event after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. Now even though Rollins wasn't at Madison Square Garden last night, he had been previously announced to headline the show in a Triple Threat Steel Cage Match for the WWE title against Champion Big E and Kevin Owens. That match never came to fruition, as both Rollins and Big E were not at the MSG show last night, while Owens ended up facing Edge in a Steel Cage Match instead.

This is of course an embarrassing and upsetting situation all around and this man has now exposed how lax WWE security truly is not once, but twice. There are zero excuses for this oversight, especially when you consider that there were only under 7000 fans in attendance last night.

While Seth Rollins wasn't seriously hurt last month, he easily could have been and the situation could have ended tragically. No fan should ever get close to the wrestlers like that to begin with, but then for someone who attacked one violently to easily get back into a show just over a month later? WWE apparently has some serious work to do in updating their security standards.