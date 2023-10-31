Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

Seth Rollins Shows AEW How It's Done Ahead of Crown Jewel Showdown

Discover how Seth Rollins put AEW to shame on WWE Raw, setting the stage for an unforgettable clash with Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel! 🚀😎

Article Summary Seth Rollins shamed AEW with his charisma and performance on WWE Raw.

A look at Drew McIntyre's rise, fall, and potential resurgence in WWE.

Rollins' balance of aggression and respect sets an example in the wrestling world.

Despite AEW's efforts, The Chadster asserts WWE's supremacy in the wrestling business.

Alright everybody, The Chadster is back again – bringing you another 'slice of pure awesomeness'! This Monday's WWE Raw📺 provided a treat for fans, exactly as The Chadster predicted it would. Seth Rollins took the stage, obviously confident and brimming with charisma, putting that buffoon Tony Khan's bunch of rag-tag Superstar wannabes in AEW to shame!😎👍 Rollins, with his outstanding performance, continued to promote an intense match for the eagerly awaited Crown Jewel, where he'll square off against Drew McIntyre to defend his title. This match could end up as the most amazing World Heavyweight Championship match💪🔥 the world has ever seen. Thanks to the brilliant scriptwriting✍️ of the WWE team, Triple H, and Vince McMahon, a fantastic spectacle is on its way.

WWE Raw dished up a video🎥 of McIntyre, documenting his career from the beginning till now. It was a roller-coaster journey from being the 'Chosen One', to clawing his way back to gain everything🏋️‍♂️💼 after a slump, and then even winning the Royal Rumble! All of this took place during the pandemic! A narrative that not only shows resilience in adversity but also strength in the face of determination!

The tables, however, took a turn when McIntyre lost his chance to win the title again in front of a stadium of fans at Clash At The Castle last year, thanks to Solo Sikoa's interference. But remember, this is Drew McIntyre we're talking about here! The Chadster can assure all you WWE fans that this man🚶‍♂️ is geared up to reclaim what is rightfully his.

That's precisely when our champion, Seth Rollins😎, took center stage. Rollins, the epitome of modesty and sportsmanship, was so gracious! He said he would shake the hand🤝 of anyone who could beat him and take the title away from him. The Chadster has never heard of such a humble and sportsmanlike spirit at AEW, has he?

Rollins' perfect balance of aggression and respect makes him immune to any attack. Even an ambush from JD McDonagh couldn't faze our champ. He showed McDonagh that he is a force to reckon with and courageously defended his title. Rollins proved his worth yet again by defeating McDonagh, striking him with Pedigree into the Stomp for a scintillating finish.

It's embarrassing to think that Tony Khan, with his silly AEW ⚔ ️, believes his little side circus🎪 can ever compete with these WWE legends. Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster wants all the Tony Khans in the world to know that it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Also, whatever the outcome, Seth Rollins is literally a testament to the sport of wrestling! Someone over at AEW should take notes on how it's done. And as for Tony Khan, he may be a billionaire, but he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

The Chadster cannot wait to witness the epic showdown at Crown Jewel this Saturday. 🚀 Let's get ready to rumble, folks! Fingers crossed for our champ, Seth Rollins! 🤞

And remember, folks, The Chadster is here to provide you with the most unbiased wrestling news on the web🌐📝💯!

