Sex Education Season 4: Netflix Shares Final Season Preview Images

Here are some new preview images for the fourth & final season of Netflix and Laurie Nunn's Sex Education - set to hit on September 21st.

For Ncuti Gatwa and his fans, this fall is going to be a rollercoaster of emotions. Because before he kicks off his career-changing run on the BBC, Disney+ & Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Doctor Who beginning in November with the 60th-anniversary specials, Gatwa will be joining fans for the fourth & final season of Netflix and series creator Laurie Nunn's Sex Education. Set to hit the streaming service on September 21st, we have some new preview images to pass along – along with a look back at what we know about the show's final run so far…

Joining Gatwa for the final run is Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Aimee-Lou Wood, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar, and Daniel Ings. In addition, the final "lessons" will also include some new faces: Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Lisa McGrillis, Marie Reuther, Jodie Turner-Smith, Eshaan Akbar, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean, and Imani Yahshua. Now, here's a look back at the official teaser that was released last month – as well as an overview of what fans can expect:

Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis (Butterfield) and Eric (Gatwa) now face a new frontier – their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won't be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students – they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There's daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv (Ezeudu) is totally thrown by the college's student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson (Williams-Stirling) is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee (Wood) tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam (Swindells) grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve (Mackey) is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy (Levy). Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…

Produced by Eleven for Netflix, the final writers on the final season of Sex Education include Nunn, Troy Hunter, Krishna Istha, Selina Lim, Ethan Harvey, Annalisa Dinnella, Bella Heesom, and Thara Popoola. Helming the final run will be directors Dominic Leclerc, Michelle Savill, and Alyssa McClelland. In addition, Nunn will executive produce alongside Jamie Campbell, Ben Taylor, and Clara Couchman – with Callum Devrell-Cameron serving as series producer and Rem Conway as a producer.

