Shadow and Bone Cast, Creative Team Introduce Viewers to Grishaverse

With only a little more than a week to go until Netflix and series creator, writer, executive producer, and showrunner Eric Heisserer (Bird Box) unveil their eight-episode series take on Leigh Bardugo's bestselling "Shadow and Bone" and "Six of Crows" ("The Grishaverse") fantasy novels, viewers are getting another look at the highly-anticipated project. But unlike previous trailers, teasers, and previews, this time around the streaming service is sharing a look at the cast and creative team discussing how the novels' epic fantasy world was brought from the page to the screen- but it's more than that.

For those of you new to the universe, the following featurette also offers valuable intel on the major players who viewers will be meeting as well as some background on how the universe is structured:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shadow and Bone | Building The World | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRiASTGPCgg)

To take a further deep dive into the Grishaverse, check out the official trailer for Shadow & Bone below- with the eight-episode series hitting Netflix on Friday, April 23:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: ​Shadow and Bone | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1WHQTbJ7vE)

Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Shadow and Bone | Teaser Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UHJYYd_RnJc)

Netflix's Shadow and Bone stars Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Sujaya Dasgupta (Zoya Nazyalensky), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin), Simon Sears (Ivan), Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar), Zoë Wanamaker (Baghra), Kevin Eldon (The Apparat), Julian Kostov (Fedyor), Luke Pasqualino (David), Jasmine Blackborow (Marie), and Gabrielle Brooks (Nadia). Heisserer and Bardugo, and director Lee Toland Krieger executive produce alongside Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, and Josh Barry for 21 Laps Entertainment and Pouya Shahbazian (Loom Studios).