Shadow and Bone: Netflix Cancels Leigh Bardugo Adapt After 2 Seasons

Netflix has canceled showrunners Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind's live-action series adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's Shadow and Bone.

For Showrunners Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind's live-action series adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's works, it appears the combination of the WGA & SAG-AFTRA strikes and the across-the-board financial struggles that streaming services are facing was a challenge to insurmountable. Netflix announced that Shadow and Bone (along with Glamorous, Agent Elvis, Farzar, and Captain Fall) will not be returning, with the series ending with the second season (which dropped on May 16, 2023).

Here's a look back at the trailer for the second – and now final – season of the streaming series:

Alina Starkov is on the run. A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she's determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. But General Kirigan has returned to finish what he started. Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever. To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers. Back in Ketterdam, the Crows must forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives. When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner. Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, SHADOW AND BONE returns for a second season of new friendships, new romance, bigger battles, epic adventures — and a shocking family secret that could shatter everything.

From co-showrunners, executive producers & writers Eric Heisserer & Daegan Fryklind, and author and executive producer Leigh Bardugo, the series stars Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), Patrick Gibson (Nikolai Lantsov), Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar), Daisy Head (Genya Safin), Jack Wolfe (Wylan Hendriks), Lewis Tan (Tolya Yul-Bataar), Anna Leong Brophy (Tamar Kir-Bataar). Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, Dan Levine, and Dan Cohen for 21 Laps Entertainment, Pouya Shahbazian (Loom Studios), and Shelley Meals also serve as executive producers.

