Shannen Doherty, Smiling Friends, HOTD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Night Court, ABC's The Rookie, Hulu's Hit-Monkey, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, Prime Video's My Lady Jane, HBO's House of the Dragon, TBS's AEW Collision, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, and RIP Charmed star Shannen Doherty.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Night Court, The Rookie, Hit-Monkey, Smiling Friends, My Lady Jane, House of the Dragon & RIP Charmed star Shannen Doherty.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, July 15, 2024:

Night Court S03: Melissa Rauch Checks In from Judge Stone's Chambers

The Rookie S07: Eric Winter Rewards Your Patience with More BTS Looks

Hit-Monkey Star Fred Tatasciore on Season 2, Jason Sudeikis & More

Smiling Friends Spotlights Some Season 1 Fails; SDCC 2024 Plans

My Lady Jane: Gleeful British Snark Subverts YA Romantasy Tropes

Charmed Star Rose McGowan: Shannen Doherty "Had The Heart of a Lion"

House of the Dragon S02E05 Trailer, Images & New Mini-Teaser Released

AEW Collision Cheeses Off The Chadster: Tony Khan's Worst Show Yet

Charmed Co-Star Alyssa Milano on "Talented Actress" Shannen Doherty

Saturday Night Live: Andy Samberg Reflects on SNL Departure Decision

Charmed, Beverly Hills 90210 Star Shannen Doherty Dies at Age 53

Star Trek: Prodigy Writer Has Perfect Doctor Who-Inspired Spinoff Idea

