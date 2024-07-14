Posted in: Star Trek, streaming, TV | Tagged: doctor who, Jennifer Muro, star trek: prodigy, Star Trek: Travelers, wil wheaton

Star Trek: Prodigy Writer Has Perfect Doctor Who-Inspired Spinoff Idea

Star Trek: Prodigy writer/producer Jennifer Muro has a Doctor Who-inspired spinoff idea for Wil Wheaton’s Wesley Crusher and the Travelers.

While Netflix's been flexible, with series sometimes releasing seasons in parts, the streamer opted to release all of season two of Star Trek: Prodigy at once on July 1st. The move came after creators Dan and Kevin Hageman had the rug pulled out from under them after having recorded the bulk of season two before Paramount+ decided to cancel the series, allowing them to shop for a new home. Not only did they deliver bringing another member of the Voyager family back into the fold with Robert Picardo's return as The Doctor, but we also had a shocking major return in Wil Wheaton's Wesley Crusher from The Next Generation. If season two writer/producer Jennifer Muro has her way, we will be seeing a lot more of him and the Travelers.

Star Trek: Prodigy Writer Jennifer Muro on Ideas for Season Three and Possible Spinoff

Responding to a social media post about the season two arc that sees Wheaton at his most involved in the franchise since his days on the syndicated series, "I'd ❤️a #StarTrekProdigy S3. But if it's a no, I wanna create a Star Trek: Travelers series. I'd get to work with my friend Wil AND fulfill my Doctor Who dreams in the Trek universe! There are endless stories to tell and Wil's performance deserves its own show. #ProdigySpoilers" Muro wrote.

Muro, who's spent plenty of time in Disney's wheelhouse working on Marvel and Star Wars, wrote five episodes of season two that saw the younger Crusher carrying his traveler duties as a guardian of time and space as he enlisted the former crew of the U.S.S. Protostar to help him battle the threat of the powerful Looms, which are beasts that can erase a being's existence and the Vau N'Akat known as The Vindicator (Jamil Jameela).

As far as storytelling goes, we know so little about the Travelers since Eric Menyuk played the original on TNG, appearing in three episodes taking an interest in Wesley, who was a child prodigy granted provisionary ensign status by Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) on the U.S.S. Enterprise-D until he was officially granted the rank, later in the series. Following the events of "First Duty," Wesley grew disillusioned with Starfleet and found a new path with the Travelers in the seventh and final season of the syndicated series.

What little we saw of Wesley since were two live-action cameos with 2002's Nemesis, the final TNG film as a surprise guest as Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Troi's (Marina Sirtis) wedding with no explanation. The second was the season two finale of Picard recruiting Kore Soong (Isa Briones) to become a Traveler in one of the final scenes. In the animated front, Wheaton was featured in Lower Decks in a flashback-driven episode.

It would be interesting to see a non-Starfleet-centric Star Trek series could be what the franchise needs to help infuse new life aside from existing projects like Strange New Worlds and Starfleet Academy as the two active series and Section 31, the Paramount+-streamer exclusive feature.

