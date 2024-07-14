Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off after watching last night's episode of AEW Collision. 😡 Auughh man! So unfair! Tony Khan has really outdone himself this time in his never-ending quest to ruin The Chadster's life. 🙄 The Chadster doesn't understand why Tony Khan keeps booking shows like this when he knows it's just going to upset The Chadster. It's like Tony Khan is purposely trying to cheese The Chadster off! 😤

Let's start with the opening match between Konosuke Takeshita and Tommy Billington. 🤼‍♂️ The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan would disrespect the wrestling business by having using the name Dynamite Kid in Calgary. This pandering is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

Then we had that whole segment with Don Callis trying to recruit Billington. 🙄 The Chadster doesn't understand why AEW keeps trying to create compelling storylines and character development. It's like they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. In WWE, storylines are simple and easy to follow, just the way The Chadster likes it.

The trios match was next, and The Chadster can't even begin to express how unfair it is that AEW Collision keeps showcasing exciting trios tag team action. 😤 It's like Tony Khan is trying to show up WWE's tag team division on purpose! And don't even get The Chadster started on that whole championship situation. Stripping titles and setting up future matches? That's WWE's thing! Tony Khan is literally stabbing Triple H right in the back. 🔪

Speaking of unfair, what was that match between Roderick Strong and Dalton Castle? 🤨 The Chadster couldn't believe his eyes when he saw two former ROH stars putting on a competitive match on national television. It's like AEW is trying to appeal to hardcore wrestling fans or something. So disrespectful to the casual viewers that WWE caters to.

The women's matches on AEW Collision were just as bad as the men's, so at least Tony Khan believes in equality while destroying the wrestling business. 🙄 Nyla Rose getting her 60th singles win? The Chadster doesn't understand why AEW keeps track of statistics like that. It's not like wins and losses matter in wrestling, right?

And if that wasn't enough to get The Chadster's blood boiling, the match featuring Top Flight—Dante & Darius Martin (with Action Andretti) versus Shane Taylor Promotions' Lee Moriarty & Anthony Ogogo (with Shane Taylor) just poured salt in the wound. 🧂 The Chadster can't help but feel incensed at how AEW insists on giving exposure to talented up-and-comers rather than sticking to the tried and true stars WWE has made us familiar with. 🤦‍♂️ It's like Tony Khan is obsessed with fresh matchups and high-flying excitement, which is totally not what the venerable wrestling promoters of yesteryear intended for the sport! The post-match attack? Utter chaos and completely unnecessary – another blatant disrespect to the orderly fashion WWE conducts its storytelling. 🥴 The Chadster is pretty sure Nick Khan would never approve, and that means it's just plain wrong!

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬 During the match between Skye Blue and Harley Cameron, The Chadster couldn't help but shake his head in discontent. It's infuriating how AEW Collision continues to push the envelope, giving fans these long, drawn-out matches in the women's division. 🙅‍♂️ WWE knows how to present their women's division with the elegance and brevity it deserves. AEW just can't seem to grasp that concept, and it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

But the main event… oh boy, the main event. 😡 The Chadster had to throw his White Claw seltzer at the TV when he saw Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly facing the ROH Tag Team Champions. It's just so unfair how AEW keeps putting on exciting main events that get the crowd invested. Doesn't Tony Khan know that wrestling is supposed to be predictable and formulaic?

The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne why this episode of AEW Collision was so terrible, but she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 The Chadster is pretty sure she agrees with him though. It's clear that Tony Khan is now even harassing The Chadster's wife with his booking decisions.

This was, without a doubt, the worst episode of AEW Collision yet. 😠 The Chadster recommends that anyone who watched this travesty immediately undergo a deep cleansing by watching some classic WWE on Peacock or the WWE Network. 📺 Maybe start with WrestleMania X-Seven or the Royal Rumble 2000. Those are real wrestling shows that understand the business, unlike Tony Khan and his circus act.

In conclusion, The Chadster just wants to say: Tony Khan, please stop booking shows like this. It's causing The Chadster so much stress that he can't even drive his Mazda Miata without thinking about how unfair AEW is to WWE. 🚗 The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, and he can say with certainty that AEW Collision is ruining the wrestling business. Maybe The Chadster should start a support group with Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger for journalists who are being tormented by Tony Khan's obsession with them. 🤔

The Chadster is going to go listen to some Smash Mouth now to try and forget about this horrible episode of AEW Collision. 🎵 Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play… unlike AEW, which should just stop playing altogether and let WWE be the only star in the wrestling world. 🌟

