Doctor Who, Tracker, Marvel Studios/SDCC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Bear, The Last of Us, The Rookie, Marvel Studios/SDCC, Tracker, Superman & Lois, Doctor Who, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, FX on Hulu's The Bear, Audible's The Safe Man, Netflix's Star Trek: Prodigy, Paramount+'s Evil, HBO's The Last of Us, The Office/Bob Odenkirk, ABC's The Rookie, Marvel Studios/SDCC 2024, AEW, CBS's Tracker, CW's Superman & Lois, CBS's Ghosts, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Saturday Night Live, The Bear, Star Trek: Prodigy, Evil, The Last of Us, The Rookie, Marvel Studios/SDCC 2024, Tracker, Superman & Lois, Ghosts, Mayor of Kingstown, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, July 14, 2024:

SNL Second-Guessing: "I'm Just Pete" Was a Musical Therapy Session

The Bear: How Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Sold Me on FX on Hulu Series

The Safe Man: Bosch Creator Michael Connelly's Effective Horror Effort

Star Trek: Robert Picardo on Hagemans, Prodigy Season 3 Hopes & More

Evil Star Kurt Fuller on Dr. Boggs' Descent, Acting Approach & More

The Last of Us Co-Creator Neil Druckmann Offers Big Season 2 Update

The Office: Bob Odenkirk on Losing Michael Scott Role to Steve Carell

The Rookie: Fillion, Winter, O'Neil, Cox & More Set for SDCC Panel

Marvel Studios Set for SDCC 2024 Hall H But What Can We Expect?

AEW Shakeup: Ric Flair, CJ Perry Out; Von Erichs Set for Return

Tracker Star, Showrunner Confirm Jensen Ackles Returning for Season 2

Superman & Lois Official SDCC 2024 Listing Includes Season 4 Overview

Ghosts Season 4 Premieres October 17th; SDCC 2024 Panel Details

Kevin Nash Joins Calls for Joe Biden to Relinquish Nomination

Mayor of Kingstown S03E07 "Marya Was Here" Preview: Mike's Risky Plan

AEW Rampage Ruins The Chadster's Weekend Again

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill Set for New Adventures

Doctor Who/Star Trek, Euphoria, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

