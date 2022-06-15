She-Hulk Mixes "Smart Satire" with "Cool Feminist Commentary": Gonzaga

As time inches closer to the August 17th premiere of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, series star Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) is offering some insight into what the experience was like as well as what viewers can expect from a series that Gonzaga describes as "smart satire with a lot of really cool feminist commentary. During a Bell Media Upfront interview to promote her series True Lies, Gonzaga was asked about what she could share regarding the streaming series. "It was the best. Being in the Marvel world is a whole—you know, you're imagination gets to run wild," Gonzaga explained, adding that it was "weird normalizing" now being a part of the MCU). "You're in all these scenes with iconic characters and Tatiana Maslany from Canada, from Saskatchewan… she's such an amazing, natural actor, and so fun and so professional. I can't say enough things about her or it'll sound like I'm being dishonest, which is amazing. So it was very fun to work with her and be in 'She-Hulk' and be in the Marvel-verse. And you know, Mark Ruffalo is on the show, we have Smart-Hulk on the show, and it's just so fun and silly. Jessica Gao, our writer, made such a smart satire with a lot of really cool feminist commentary, so it's exciting."

Joining Maslany & Matthews in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is Jameela Jamil as Titania, a Marvel supervillain with incredible strength and a frequent rival of Jennifer's, Ginger Gonzaga (Kidding) as Walters' best friend, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, Girls5eva) as (reportedly) Amelia, and reportedly Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Anais Almonte, Nicholas Cirillo, and Griffin Matthews in undisclosed roles- with Mark Ruffalo reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs) returning as The Abomination, and Benedict Wong returning as Wong. Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) leads the writers' room & executive produces, with Kat Coiro executive producing and directing the pilot & additional episodes of the legal comedy along with Anu Valia. With the series set to debut on August 17th, here's a look at the official trailer:

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.