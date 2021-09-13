She-Ra: Amazon, DreamWorks Reportedly Developing Live-Action Series

Let Netflix have its "He-Man" and its "Masters of the Universe." Amazon is looking to Princess Adora to have the power and save the day- except they want her adventures to be in the flesh-n-blood. That's right, Variety is reporting exclusively that the streamer is in the early stages of development on a live-action series based on She-Ra. With the project in its infancy stages, no writer is attached but DreamWorks (who recently produced Netflix's animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) will executive produce the standalone series. Should the project get a series greenlight, it will mark the first time that that character has been brought to life in a live-action adaptation since she debuted in the 1985 animated film He-Man and She-Ra: The Secret of the Sword and was incorporated into the MOTU franchise until earning her own spinoff cartoon series, She-Ra: Princess of Power.

Princess Adora is the long-lost twin sister of Prince Adam aka He-Man in the original animated series. Kidnapped as a baby by Hordak of the Evil Horde and taken to the planet Etheria, Adora was mind-controlled into serving as a Force Captain of the Horde before He-Man eventually helped her break the mind control and gifted her the Sword of Protection, which allows her to transform into She-Ra and grants her incredible skills and powers. The character's spinoff series would go on to run from 1985 to 1986, for two seasons and 100 episodes. Netflix's animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power established a backstory for the character that removed connections to He-Man, Eternia, and the MOTU franchise. This time around, Adora joins the Horde on Etheria out of a need to belong. She would eventually break from the Horde after discovering the Sword of Protection and helping lead a rebellion against the Horde on Etheria. The streaming series would go on to run for five seasons and 52 episodes, wrapping up on Netflix in May of last year.