Sheriff Country S01E11 "The Aftermath" Preview: A Deadly Conspiracy

We've got a look at what's ahead with the March 6th episode of CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country, S01E11: "The Aftermath."

Article Summary Sheriff Country S01E11 "The Aftermath" airs March 6, uncovering a deadly conspiracy in Edgewater.

Morena Baccarin’s Sheriff Mickey faces a murder during a courthouse security test gone wrong.

S01E10 "Crucible, Part 2" features the sheriff’s office under attack, airing February 27.

Episode 11 is directed by Sarah Wayne Callies and delves deep into Edgewater’s justice system.

Before you know it, CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country will be back on Feb 27th with the eagerly anticipated S01E10: "Crucible, Part 2." But what about after that? We're glad you asked because we've just added the official overview and image gallery for S01E11: "The Aftermath," as Mickey (Baccarin) takes on a conspiracy theory that runs deep inside the town's justice system.

Sheriff Country S01E10: "Crucible, Part 2" & S01E11: "The Aftermath"

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 10 "Crucible, Part 2" – With Travis' life on the line and the sheriff's office under attack, Mickey (Morena Baccarin) must do whatever it takes to protect her people. Directed by Gonzalo Amat and written by Adair Cole.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 11 "The Aftermath" – When a courthouse security test ends in a shocking murder, Sheriff Mickey Fox uncovers a dangerous conspiracy reaching deep into Edgewater's justice system. Directed by Sarah Wayne Callies and written by Heather F. Robb.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

