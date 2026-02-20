Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 12 "Plus One" Preview: A Deadly High

We've got an overview and image gallery for the March 13th episode of CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country, S01E12: "Plus One."

Article Summary Sheriff Country S01E12 "Plus One" features Mickey and Boone hunting a deadly synthetic weed in Edgewater.

A violent home invasion hints at a dangerous outbreak sweeping through the town.

Cassidy digs into new evidence about her sister’s mysterious disappearance.

Preview includes details for episodes 10, 11, and 12, plus plot twists and official overviews.

A violent home invasion is only the tip of the iceberg as Mickey (Morena Baccarin) and Boone (Matt Lauria) race to stop a deadly batch of synthetic weed from sweeping through Edgewater in the March 13th episode of CBS's Sheriff Country, S01E12: "Plus One." We've added an official overview and image gallery for the episode below, following previews for S01E10: "Crucible, Part 2" and S01E11: "The Aftermath."

Sheriff Country: S01E10 – S01E12 Previews

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 10 "Crucible, Part 2" – With Travis' life on the line and the sheriff's office under attack, Mickey (Morena Baccarin) must do whatever it takes to protect her people. Directed by Gonzalo Amat and written by Adair Cole.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 11 "The Aftermath" – When a courthouse security test ends in a shocking murder, Sheriff Mickey Fox uncovers a dangerous conspiracy reaching deep into Edgewater's justice system. Directed by Sarah Wayne Callies and written by Heather F. Robb.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 12 "Plus One" – When a violent home invasion turns out to be the result of a deadly batch of synthetic weed sweeping through Edgewater, Mickey and Boone race to contain the chaos. Meanwhile, Cassidy uncovers disturbing new clues in her sister's disappearance case. Directed by Ed Ornelas and written by Melissa Carter.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

