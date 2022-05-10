Shining Vale: STARZ Scares Up Season 2 for Courteney Cox Series

STARZ's Shining Vale has been given the greenlight for a second season, bringing more of the Phelps family and horror comedy to our screens. The Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan creation will have its story continue on.

"Shining Vale is both wickedly funny and a beautiful three-dimensional portrayal of marriage, adolescent parenting, and motherhood," said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, Starz. Busby also added, "We're thrilled to bring viewers another season of this mic-dropping blend of horror and comedy." With a season one finale that included a huge cliffhanger, we're excited to see the series continue and to see what happens next.

Shining Vale is a horror comedy about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat, who's convinced she's either depressed or possessed – turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same. Patricia "Pat" Phelps (Courteney Cox) is a former "wild child" who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women's empowerment novel (a.k.a. lady porn). Fast forward 17 years later, Pat is clean and sober but totally unfulfilled. She still hasn't written her second novel, she can't remember the last time she had sex with her husband (Greg Kinnear), and her teenage kids are at that stage where they want you dead. She was a faithful wife until her one slip-up: she had a torrid affair with the hot, young handyman who came over to fix the sink while Terry was at work. In a last-ditch effort to save their marriage, she and Terry cash in all their savings and move the family from the "crazy" of the city to a large, old house in the suburbs that has a storied past of its own. Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real.

Shining Vale includes Gus Birney, Mira Sorvino, Merrin Dungey and Dylan Gage as well as stars such as Judith Light and Sherilyn Fenn. All episodes of season one are available on STARZ, check out our reviews and coverage on it all here.