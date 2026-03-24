Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: shogun

Shōgun: Kukihara, Sato, Nishida, Koichi & Yamaguchi Join Season 2 Cast

Risei Kukihar, Ryô Satô, Seishiro Nishida, Mantaro Koichi, and Takashi Yamaguchi have joined the cast of FX Networks' Shōgun Season 2.

Article Summary Shōgun Season 2 welcomes Risei Kukihara, Ryô Satô, Seishiro Nishida, Mantaro Koichi, and Takashi Yamaguchi.

The acclaimed FX drama picks up over a decade after the events of the first season in feudal Japan.

Returning cast includes Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis, with fresh faces expanding the story’s scope.

Season 2 features new directors and writers, continuing the high bar set by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks.

Set over a decade after what went down during the first season, the second season of co-creators, executive producers, and writers Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks' award-winning, critically acclaimed FX Networks series Shōgun is currently in production in Vancouver. Of course, with that kind of time jump, we can expect some additions to the cast – and that's exactly what we got this week. Risei Kukihara ("Gabriel"), Ryô Satô ("Rin"), Seishiro Nishida ("Jōshin"), Mantaro Koichi ("Saitō"), and Takashi Yamaguchi ("Kanō") have joined the series – joining the lineup of new and returning actors, writers, and production team members who were announced back in November 2025.

In the first season of the award-winning series, Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Sanada) fought for his survival as his enemies in the Council of Regents united against him. When a mysterious European ship was found marooned in a nearby village, its English pilot John Blackthorne (Jarvis) shared vital strategic secrets with Toranaga that tipped the scales of power in his favor to win a century-defining civil war.

Returning Season 2 Cast Members: Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Fumi Nikaidô, Shinnosuke Abe, Hiroto Kanai, Yoriko Dôguchi, Tommy Bastow, Yuko Miyamoto, Eita Okuno, and Yuka Kouri.

New Season 2 Cast Members: Asami Kizukawa as Aya, Masataka Kubota as Hyūga, Sho Kaneta as Hidenobu, Takaaki Enoki as Lord Ito, and Jun Kunimura as Gōda.

Season 2 Directors: Marks, Hiromi Kamata (Season 1, Episode 6 "Ladies of the Willow World"), Takeshi Fukunaga (Season 1, Episode 7, "A Stick of Time"), Anthony Byrne, and Kate Herron have been tapped to direct the second season.

Season 2 Writers: Kondo, Marks, Shannon Goss, Matt Lambert, Maegan Houang, Emily Yoshida, Caillin Puente, and Sofie Somoroff have been tapped to write the season.

Shōgun, an original adaptation of James Clavell's bestselling novel, is created for television by Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks and produced by FX Productions. Kondo and Marks are executive producers alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Hiroyuki Sanada. The series is produced by FX Productions. Season 2 casting has been handled by Kei Kawamura and Laura Schiff, whose work on the first season won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting in a Drama Series.

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