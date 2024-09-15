Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Emmys, shogun

Shōgun Showrunners Offer Season 2 Writers' Room, Scripts Update

Shōgun series co-creators, EPs, and writers Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks offered an update on how work is going on the second season.

When we last checked in with how things were looking with series co-creators, executive producers, and writers Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks' Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai, and Hiroyuki Sanada-starring Shōgun, FX boss John Landgraf had some good news to share regarding the second season and their hope to be able to start production early in 2025. Ahead of tonight's 76th Emmy Awards – one that the show is expected to do amazingly well at – Marks and Kondo shared that the writers' room has been open for "like 47 days in right now." At this point, they have "three outlines that we're really excited about; we're about to add the fourth." In terms of scripts, the duo shared that they "will come soon" and that they were about 12 pages into the first one.

Here's a look at what Marks had to share about the second season on the Emmys red carpet:

FX's 10-episode limited series "Shōgun" is set in Japan in the year 1600, at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Producer Hiroyuki Sanada stars as "Lord Yoshii Toranaga" who is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him. When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, "John Blackthorne" (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne's own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants. Toranaga's and Blackthorne's fates become inextricably tied to their translator, "Toda Mariko" (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line. While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.

The cast of FX's 10-episode limited series Shōgun includes Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige, a notorious backstabber and close ally of Toranaga; Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi, the young leader of the fishing village where Blackthorne's ship was found; Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari, a powerful bureaucrat who is Toranaga's chief rival; Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji, a widow who must find new purpose amidst her lord's fight; Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu, Toranaga's trusted general and closest friend; Shinnosuke Abe as Toda Hirokatsu (Buntaro), Mariko's jealous husband; Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado, the brash son of Toranaga with a strong desire to prove himself; and Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba no Kata, the revered mother of the heir who will stop at nothing to put an end to Toranaga and his threat to her son's power.

Produced by FX Productions, the limited series sees Marks serving as showrunner and executive-producing alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo (with Hiroyuki Sanada serving as a producer).

