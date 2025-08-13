Posted in: Movies, Peacock, TV | Tagged: crystal lake, Friday the 13th

Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane Offers Look at "Crystal Lake" at Night

Crystal Lake Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane offered an update on filming by sharing a look at the infamous lake during a night shoot.

Filming is underway in Blairstown, New Jersey, where the original Friday the 13th was partially shot.

Linda Cardellini stars as Pamela Voorhees in A24 and Peacock’s highly anticipated prequel series.

Kane expresses his excitement to add to the Friday the 13th legacy with partners at Peacock and A24.

Earlier this week, Showrunner Brad Caleb Kane shared that A24 and Peacock's Linda Cardellini (Mad Men, Freaks and Geeks)-starring Crystal Lake was filming in Blairstown, New Jersey (where some filming for the first film took place) by posting an image of a sign that read, "Welcome to Crystal Lake/Established 1783," with the showrunner adding, "Come for the pie, stay 'cause you're dead." Of course, what would the point be of being a "Friday the 13th" prequel series titled "Crystal Lake" if there wasn't going to be some filming on the infamous lake? That's precisely what went down on Tuesday night, with Kane sharing a look at the lake in all its beautiful and creepy glory during a night shoot.

Cardellini (Pamela Voorhees) is also joined by series regulars William Catlett (Forever, Black Lightning) as Levon Brooks, Devin Kessler (Godfather of Harlem) as Briana Brooks, Cameron Scoggins (Shades of Blue, Nashville) as Dorf, and Gwendolyn Sundstrom as Grace. In addition, Callum Vinson (Chucky, Long Bright River) has landed the recurring guest star role of Jason Voorhees, along with Nick Cordileone (Warrior) as Ralph, Joy Suprano (Fleishman is in Trouble, Best Foot Forward) as Rita, Danielle Kotch (Director's Cut) as Claudette, and Phoenix Parnevik (Bel-Air, Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead) as Barry. Here's a look at Kane's latest production update:

Here's a look back at Kane's post from June, announcing that production on the prequel series was officially underway:

"From the moment I watched Jason Voorhees squeeze a guy's eyeball out of its socket (in glorious 3D!) at the tender age of 8 years old, I knew my creative path was someday destined to converge with The Man Behind The Mask," Kane shared in a statement when it was announced last summer that he had boarded the project. "Nothing defined my childhood more than growing up in the golden age of the slasher flick, and nothing's defined the genre more than 'Friday The 13th.' I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to contribute a chapter to this iconic franchise, particularly with such fearless partners as Peacock and A24."

Kane is set to executive-produce Crystal Lake in addition to being the series' creator, showrunner, and writer. Stemming from production banner A24, Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, Rob Barsamian, and Stuart Manashil serve as executive producers on the streaming series.

