Shrinking: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford Comedy Gets Apple TV+ Trailer Jason Segel & Harrison Ford navigate a world of healing and therapy in the trailer for Shrinking, an Apple TV+ series premiering January 27.

Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for Shrinking, the upcoming comedy starring Jason Segel, and written by Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso executive producer Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer & co-executive producer Brett Goldstein, and Segel. Also starring Harrison Ford in one of his first major television roles, Shrinking will premiere globally with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly (every Friday).

Viewers will go on an emotional and comedic journey from simply watching the series trailer for Shrinking. I'm a sucker for a story that hits the heart and gut, as this one might. Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people's lives … including his own. In addition to Segel and Ford, the series stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell.

Shrinking is produced by Warner Bros. Television (where Lawrence is under an overall deal) and Lawrence's Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer serve as executive producers. Lawrence, Segel, and Goldstein created the series and wrote the first episode, which was directed by Ponsoldt.

Shrinking marks the second collaboration for Apple TV+ and Segel, following his starring role in Apple Original Film The Sky is Everywhere. The series also marks the third partnership for Apple, Lawrence, and Warner Bros. Television, alongside global phenomenon Ted Lasso and the upcoming drama series Bad Monkey. Goldstein also stars and serves as writer and co-executive producer on Ted Lasso, which was recently honored with the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series for the second year in a row, as well as a back-to-back win in Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Goldstein. The series will premiere alongside other highly-anticipated Apple Originals set to make their global debut this winter and spring on Apple TV+, including Truth Be Told season three, Dear Edward, Hello Tomorrow!, Liaison, The Reluctant Traveler, and more.