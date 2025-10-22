Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Shrinking

Shrinking Season 3 Debuts Jan. 2026; Apple TV Offers First Look

Apple TV's Jason Segel and Harrison Ford-starring Shrinking Season 3 premieres on Jan. 28th. Here's a look at the show's upcoming return...

Article Summary Shrinking season 3 premieres January 28, 2026 on Apple TV with an 11-episode weekly release.

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford return, joined by Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, and more fan favorites.

New season welcomes guest stars like Jeff Daniels and Michael J. Fox to the acclaimed cast.

Created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, and Segel, Shrinking continues delivering sharp, heartfelt comedy.

Apple TV revealed the premiere date and first look at the 11-episode third season of the Emmy Award-nominated comedy series Shrinking, starring Emmy Award nominee Jason Segel and multi-award winner Harrison Ford, along with acclaimed performances from stars Christa Miller, Emmy Award nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Emmy nominee Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley. Created by Emmy Award winners Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein alongside Segel, Shrinking season three will premiere globally with a one-hour premiere episode on Wednesday, January 28th, on Apple TV, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday until April 8th, 2026.

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making massive, tumultuous changes to people's lives … including his own. Guess who's the perpetual scene stealer throughout the first two seasons of the series? Why, Ford, of course, who effortlessly owns the screen every time he shows up with his sardonic, ornery presence as Segel's older colleague and therapist who has issues of his own, who also thaws as the series continues. His second season speech to the characters at a party, where he opens up about his Parkinson's and his friendship with Segel, and the characters would have won a Ford and an Oscar if this had been a movie.

In addition to the ensemble cast, Shrinking season three brings back guest stars Goldstein, Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, and Cobie Smulders, along with new additions Jeff Daniels and multi-award-winning actor Michael J. Fox.

Shrinking is produced for Apple TV by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence and Goldstein are under overall deals and Lawrence's Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Rachna Fruchbom, Brian Gallivan, Ashley Nicole Black, and Bill Posley executive produce.

