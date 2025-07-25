Posted in: TV | Tagged: sidekicks

SideKicks: Paul Jenkins' Superhero Satire Set for Animated Adapt

Paul Jenkins' Image Comics series SideKicks, a superhero comedy allegory about the gig economy, is being adapted as an adult animated series.

Writer and former editor Paul Jenkins is developing an adult animated comedy based on his superhero satire comic SideKicks. The Image Comics original ran for five issues from 2006-07, and took place in Metroville, a city in which superheroes are common, as are their underpaid and underappreciated sidekicks. Chris Moreno was the artist on the work.

SideKicks is about Eddie Edison, a pizza delivery boy by day, superhero sidekick by night. Tired of living paycheck to paycheck while shouldering the burden of saving lives, Eddie takes on a series of sidekick gigs for different heroes across the city's increasingly absurd roster of vigilantes. But when a new threat emerges in the form of the maniacal Doctor Scurrilous, Eddie must juggle multiple alter-egos, morally questionable employers, and his dwindling social life—all while trying to save Metroville from destruction. You could say the series was a superhero comedy that served as an allegory for the gig economy in Late Capitalism, because guess what? The jobs kind of sucked.

Production company Solipsist Films is developing the project with Jenkins, who will write the pilot and executive produce with Solipsist's Stephen L'Heureux, known for Sin City: A Dame to Kill For and the upcoming Kung Fu movie from Universal and Donnie Yen.

"SideKicks is the comic book world turned on its head," Jenkins said. "It's about what happens behind the masks, in the alleyways between battles, where the rent's due, your costume still smells like tacos, and you're pretty sure your superhero boss just Venmo-ed you exposure. It's fast, funny, heartfelt, and irreverent—everything I love about adult animation."

Jenkins is known for his work at both Marvel and DC. He wrote a run on Hellblazer, created Sentry (I hope he got a cheque from Marvel Studios for Thunderbolts*), wrote Wolverine: Origin, and worked on video games such as God of War.

Paul Jenkins' SideKicks Vol. 1, which collects the series, is still available as a graphic novel.

