Skeleton Crew: Jude Law on Doing Right by "Star Wars," Nixing Wig Plan

Skeleton Crew star Jude Law discusses wanting to do right by "Star Wars" with the Disney+ series - and why he didn't want to wear a wig.

Jude Law knows an opportunity when he sees one and is no stranger to franchises with his involvement in Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes opposite Robert Downey Jr, Harry Potter/Fantastic Beasts, and the MCU with Captain Marvel (2019). Diving into Star Wars took some convincing from co-creator Jon Watts (alongside Christopher Ford), who's responsible for successfully reviving the Spider-Man franchise starring Tom Holland for Sony and the character's transition to the MCU. Law plays Jod Na Nawood in the upcoming Star Wars Disney+ live-action series Skeleton Crew, which puts him in a unique position as the adult leading four children on a galactic journey. The two-time Oscar nominee spoke to Variety about how Watts sold him on the franchise and the series.

How Jon Watts Won Over Jude Law to Star in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

When initially offered Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Law was initially reluctant. "I don't think I would have dived in willy-nilly," he said. "I wanted it to be right. I didn't want to be the guy that dropped the ball on 'Star Wars.'" One of the sticking points he refused was what he calls "acting with a carpet." "They said, 'Oh, you're going to wear a wig — we want lovely, tousled hair.' And I was like, 'No, I think he should have really short hair — he wears a helmet.' That took some persuasion."

Law grew up in South London, where much of the Star Wars trilogy was filmed at Pinewood Studios. "It was a really interesting process," he said. "It's technically complicated to get those things right — you're dealing with animatronics and puppets and machines and huge, complicated worlds. I'm the guy that wants to see how the wizard does it." Breaking down the process of how the TV side differentiates from its cinematic side, "It all has to go through the 'Star Wars' filter," he explains. "Like, there are no buttons in 'Star Wars' — only ties. Buckles? Yes. Velcro? Yes. Although, I don't think you ever see the Velcro." For more, including how Law breaks down Star Wars cinematography and his other work like the Netflix miniseries Black Rabbit, you can check out the complete interview. Skeleton Crew, which also stars Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, and Nick Frost, premieres on December 3rd on Disney+.

