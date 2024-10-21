Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Jod Na Nawood Figure Revealed by Hasbro

Step into a galaxy far, far with Hasbro as they have debuted a new set of Star Wars collectibles during New York Comic Con

Article Summary Discover Hasbro's latest Star Wars collectibles from NY Comic Con 2024, including new figures for the Skeleton Crew.

The Skeleton Crew series premieres on Disney+ Dec 3, 2024, expanding the Star Wars universe beyond the Skywalker Saga.

Meet Jod Na Nawood, a mysterious new character with force-like abilities, featured in upcoming Star Wars adventures.

Hasbro introduces Jod Na Nawood Black Series action figure; pre-orders are not yet available, stay tuned for updates.

Hasbro did have an appearance at New York Comic Con 2024 with new reveals for Transformers, G.I. Joe, Marvel Legends, and Star Wars. Star Wars had the most reveals, with some impressive new figures on the horizon, including the debut of the first action figures for the upcoming Disney+ series, Skeleton Crew. Skeleton Crew is the next live-action series to arrive on December 3, 2024, following a new story outside of the Skywalker Saga. This tale will follow four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their own planet, leading them onto their very own adventure into the vast and dangerous Star Wars Universe. This will surely be a fun tale for fans as it will explore a galaxy far, far away for a new generation through the eyes of kids.

A new story means new heroes and villains are comic, including the debut of Jod Na Nawood. This mysterious character shows some force-like abilities; could he be a Jedi from the past or something else? Only time will tell, but Hasbro is giving Jod Na Nawood his very own Black Series figure, which comes with a blaster and removable scarf. Who knows his role in Skeleton Crew, but it will be fun to see Jude Law enter the Star Wars universe. Pre-orders for the Black Series Jod Na Nawood figure are not live yet, so stay tuned at Hasbro Pulse for links soon.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES JOD NA NAWOOD

"When four kids make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, they get lost in a strange, dangerous galaxy – and finding their way home will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy. This action figure is inspired by the Jod Na Nawood character in the STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW live-action series on Disney+. Comes with a blaster and removable scarf accessories."

"With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. Look for more THE BLACK SERIES action figures to build your own galaxy on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability). Item is not available for pre-order at this time."

