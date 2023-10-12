Posted in: Audio Dramas, Preview, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Audible, btvs, buffy, buffy the vampire slayer, slayers, slayers: a buffyverse story

Slayers: A Buffyverse Story Trailer Previews Audible Original Series

Amber Benson, Christopher Golden & Kc Wayland's Slayers: A Buffyverse Story trailer gives you a chance to preview the Audible Original.

Welcome back to the Hellmouth, folks! That's right, today's the day that Amber Benson, Christopher Golden & Kc Wayland's return to the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" universe in the Audible Original series Slayers: A Buffyverse Story has officially dropped. And while we've said it before, it deserves repeating: while we've had comic book series, novels, and other spinoffs over the years, there's nothing that compares to seeing (or hearing) the original cast members resume the roles they made famous. With the team set for a spotlight panel at this weekend's New York Comic Con (NYCC 2023), we have two cool looks at the highly-anticipated project to check out. First up, we have the cast discussing how the Audible Original came together in a behind-the-scenes featurette. Following that, we have a promo/trailer for Slayers that gives you a chance to check out the series for yourselves…

Written by series star Benson & Golden and directed by Benson, Golden & Wayland, the original audio drama Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is set 20 years after the finale of the beloved Gellar-starring series, with the spotlight shifting to James Marsters' Spike. Joining Marsters and Benson on this return trip to the Buffyverse are Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield Ford, James Charles Leary, and Danny Strong – along with newcomer Laya DeLeon Hayes (as Indira). Here's a look at that behind-the-scenes featurette we mentioned above, followed by a preview trailer that was released along with a series overview:

The Slayers story begins as Spike has gone deep undercover in Los Angeles, convincing the forces of darkness that he's back to his evil ways. But when his cover is compromised by 16-year-old Indira Nunnally (Hayes), Spike finds himself on baby-slayer-sitting duty once more. While he attempts to track down a watcher for his eager new protégé, their paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) never existed, and Cordelia Chase (Carpenter) is the one-and-only Slayer. And Cordelia needs Spike's help with a classic big bad terrorizing her world… his old flame, Drusilla (Landau).

Premiering today, the team behind Slayers: A Buffyverse Story will be taking part in a panel at New York Comic Con on October 13th – with much more available about the audio drama at Audible's weekend-long activation.

