Slayers: Carpenter, Hayes Share "Buffy" Audio Drama Series BTS Looks

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Charisma Carpenter & Laya DeLeon Hayes shared behind-the-scenes looks at Audible's Slayers: A Buffyverse Story.

We're not gonna lie. Our inner geek fanboy has been doing backflips since it was announced that Amber Benson, Christopher Golden & Kc Wayland were teaming up with Audible for a return to the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" universe – and that was before we learned who would be taking part. Written by series star Benson & Golden and directed by Benson, Golden & Wayland, the original audio drama Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is set 20 years after the finale of the beloved Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring series, with the spotlight shifting to James Marsters' Spike. Joining Marsters and Benson on this return trip to the Buffyverse are Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield, James Charles Leary, and Danny Strong – along with newcomer Laya DeLeon Hayes (as Indira). Now, Carpenter is sharing another look behind the scenes at the recording sessions – joined by Benson, Caulfield, and Hayes. Following that, Hayes offers additional looks as well as some personal thoughts she shared on joining the Buffyverse.

Here's a look at what Carpenter & Hayes had to share – followed by a look back at Carpenter's previous post as well as an overview of the audio drama (set to hit on October 12th) and more:

Buffy Star Charisma Carpenter: "Slayers" Brings #JusticeForCordelia

Last week, we got a chance to hear from Carpenter, who took to social media to express her excitement over seeing new life being breathed into the franchise, praising the creative team behind the project as well as her long-time co-stars (and high praise for Hayes, too). But it was Carpenter discussing how the project does right by her, Cordelia, and the fandom that was the part that really hit on an emotional level. After expressing how "damn proud" she was of Benson & Golden for providing a story within the "Buffy" universe "that is truly of service to my character," Carpenter adds that the Audible audio drama will provide the "#justiceforcordelia" that many have been looking for. "And I'd very much like to lean into, amplify, and center that fact," Carpenter notes. "After all, it's ultimately why I agreed to be a part of it. Also, I believed it would be redemptive of so many things for both me and the fandom. Who, above all, deserve that." Here's a look at Carpenter's post (where she also makes it clear that "there is only one Buffy Summers and she was played by icon," Gellar), followed by the full text of her message (and more info in Slayers):

I am so damn proud of friends @rebma_nosneb and @Christophgolden for providing a story within a beloved universe that is truly of service to my character, Cordelia Chase. If there was ever to be #justiceforcordelia this audio drama series told over 8 hours (in 9 episodes) on @audible provides it. And I'd very much like to lean into, amplify, and center that fact. After all, it's ultimately why I agreed to be a part of it. Also, I believed it would be redemptive of so many things for both me and the fandom. Who, above all, deserve that. This is an ensemble cast of mostly OG cast members including @AnthonySHead and @strongdanny ( what a coup! ) But may I just highlight the many compelling women in this series which duly honors Slayer's origin story of female empowerment? @julietlandau is a baddy powerhouse @rebma_nosneb surprises! ( all the hats she wears on this; I bow down ) @emmacaulfieldofficial is as watchable (now, listenable???) as ever! But at the story's core, narrated by, (personal and fan fav) @jamesmarstersOf, is the journey of a world weary slayer mentoring a young eager newbie, Indira, portrayed with tremendous heart by @layadeleonhayes She is a superstar! Lastly, @thejamesleary won my heart in studio! Look out, he'll steal yours too. Thank you @waylandprod for bringing your skill and expertise to the project. It was a pleasure to work with you and our entire engineering crew. And let me preemptively say this….There is only one Buffy Summers and she was played by icon, @sarahmgellar Cordelia is the Slayer of this story but it is the final message of Buffy we pay homage to: There is a slayer in us all.

The Slayers story begins as Spike has gone deep undercover in Los Angeles, convincing the forces of darkness that he's back to his evil ways. But when his cover is compromised by 16-year-old Indira Nunnally (Hayes), Spike finds himself on baby-slayer-sitting duty once more. While he attempts to track down a watcher for his eager new protégé, their paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) never existed, and Cordelia Chase (Carpenter) is the one-and-only Slayer. And Cordelia needs Spike's help with a classic big bad terrorizing her world… his old flame, Drusilla (Landau).

Set to premiere on October 12th, the team behind Slayers: A Buffyverse Story will be taking part in a panel at New York Comic Con on October 13th – with much more available about the audio drama at Audible's weekend-long activation.

