Slow Horses: BBC Turned Down Series Because Of Course They Did
Slow Horses was originally turned down by the BBC before Jay Hunt greenlit the series at Apple TV+ and reaped the acclaim and awards for it.
Slow Horses is one of the best shows on TV right now and one of the best spy series out there, but guess what? Apple TV+ was turned down by the BBC, which in this day and age, is not surprising at all. Apple TV Europe boss and BFI chair Jay Hunt revealed this during a rare public Q&A hosted by The Traitors U.K. presenter Claudia Winkleman during the BFI London Film Festival, where she discussed her career in the U.K. public. She said that Slow Horses, now one of AppleTV+'s biggest U.K. hits that have since gone on to win BAFTA and Emmy awards, was considered a risky investment by the BBC, who turned it down only for Apple TV+ to greenlight it instead. Here's that picture of Gary Oldman as Slow Horses' antihero spymaster Jackson Lamb with an ice cream cone for you to look at as you meditate on that.
To some of us, it's not surprising that the BBC failed to see the appeal of Slow Horses despite it being the most British approach to the spy genre: quirky, ironic, darkly satirical, and with a critical eye. The BBC, in recent years, has become increasingly conservative and risk-averse in its choice of projects where a drama that's not another generic angst-ridden cop thriller would not have gotten a look. Hunt represents the original ethos of BBC and British television executives and producers who believe in projects that take risks and went to different places, having commissioned the hit comedy Derry Girls when she was at Channel 4 and then Slow Horses when she moved to Apple TV, an American-owned streamer that now gets to collect the critical praise and awards from it. "Public service is a defining part of who I am. It matters massively to me," she explained. "I think great film and television can change the world."