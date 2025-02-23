Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: gary oldman, Mick Herron, Slow Horses

Slow Horses Star Gary Oldman Wraps Season 6 as Filming Continues

During the SAG Awards red carpet, Gary Oldman revealed he wrapped Slow Horses Season 6 "about two weeks ago," but filming is still ongoing.

Gary Oldman has finished shooting series six of Slow Horses, so yay! But not so fast. The rest of the cast are still filming the series in the UK. It's just Oldman, who's No. 1 on the callsheet who's now done with the series for now. To celebrate Oldman wrapping season six, here's a photo of Jackson Lamb with an ice cream cone. Trust us, you don't want to see a picture or video of him eating beef noodles. It would put you off eating for life.

Oldman was asked about how season six was going at the SAG Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday night, and he told them he finished filming his scenes "about two weeks ago" and that some of the cast were also in LA to attend the awards – but they would be flying back to the UK to continue filming the rest of the season.

As you may know, Slow Horses is adapted from Mick Herron's hit spy novels about disgraced British secret agents exiled to an office in London as far away from the main action as possible who still end up stumbling into deadly plots that put the country in danger, often self-inflicted problems the Secret Service becomes desperate to clear and cover-up. Oldman plays the burned-out, slovenly and contemptuous leader of this gang of losers who's secretly the savviest spy in the business. Season five of Slow Horses, based on the fifth book in the series "London Rules", wrapped last year and will premiere later this year on the series' annual schedule. It's quite likely that Apple TV+ managing to bring out a new season of the show every year has contributed to its hit status and building a fanbase. Season six is adapted from both the sixth and seventh books "Joe Country" and "Slough House". The last Slow Horses novel was "Bad Actors". which came out in 2022, so the TV series is rapidly catching up. The next novel, "Clown Town" is expected to be out later in 2025.

"Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I'm delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure," said Jay Hunt, creative director of Apple TV+ Europe.

The first four seasons of Slow Horses are streaming on Apple TV+.

